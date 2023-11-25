Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

