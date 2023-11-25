Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Price Target Cut to GBX 21 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 24 ($0.30) to GBX 21 ($0.26) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.50 ($0.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.11.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

