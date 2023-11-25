Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.