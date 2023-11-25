Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

