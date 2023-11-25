Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE VST opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

