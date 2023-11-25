Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

