Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.30.

XYL opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

