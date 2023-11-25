StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Financial by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Financial by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

