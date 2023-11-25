CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.1 %

CCLP opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

