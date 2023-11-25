Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Set at $130.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

