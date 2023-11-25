Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In related news, Director Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Boyle purchased 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

