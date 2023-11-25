Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

ENLT stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

