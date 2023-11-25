CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.86. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.80, a PEG ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

