Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morningstar lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$132.76.

Shares of RY opened at C$118.96 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of C$14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

