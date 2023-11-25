Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.