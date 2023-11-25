Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
