Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$205.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$207.91.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.7 %
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
