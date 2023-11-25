Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$185.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$205.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$207.91.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.7 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$159.74 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$159.40 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.