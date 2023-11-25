Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $95.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

