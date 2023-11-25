Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

