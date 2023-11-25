América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in América Móvil by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,281 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

