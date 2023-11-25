Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 78

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from GBX 79 ($0.99) to GBX 78 ($0.98) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.15) to GBX 89 ($1.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 106.09 ($1.33).

VOD stock opened at GBX 71.74 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 217.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.86. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

