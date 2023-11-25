Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 795 ($9.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.95) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 825 ($10.32) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($10.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.19).

Lancashire Stock Down 0.7 %

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 660 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 591.73. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,571.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

