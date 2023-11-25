WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WHF. TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

