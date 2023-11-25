Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVID. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

