Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.