StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.63.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.