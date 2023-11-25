Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

