Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

