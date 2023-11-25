Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Conn's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CONN

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 271,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 29.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.