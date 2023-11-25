ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

EXLS opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 523.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

