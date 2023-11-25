Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,679.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,679.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,781. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

