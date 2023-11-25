EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $890.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 7.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

