Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

