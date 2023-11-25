Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Maiden Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

About Maiden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 916,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Maiden by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,215 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

