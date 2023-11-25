Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Maiden Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
