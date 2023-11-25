BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

