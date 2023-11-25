NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXGPF. Barclays increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($100.09) to GBX 8,100 ($101.34) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($87.58) to GBX 7,300 ($91.33) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($86.58) to GBX 7,150 ($89.45) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,057.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

