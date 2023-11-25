Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

