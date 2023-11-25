Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give NFI Group (TSE:NFI) a C$15.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.46.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.3100565 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

