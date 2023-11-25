Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.53.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.