TD Securities Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$15.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.08.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
