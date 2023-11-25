Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$0.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.69 to C$0.61 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 3.2 %

About Aurora Cannabis

ACB stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.99.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

