Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$0.61 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.69 to C$0.61 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 3.2 %
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
