Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Set at C$33.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.83.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.08. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7197943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

