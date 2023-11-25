BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Set at C$150.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price objective on BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$140.83.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a 1 year low of C$91.32 and a 1 year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7320917 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

