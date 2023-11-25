CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.77.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$834.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.