Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169 ($2.11).

DLG opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.59.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

