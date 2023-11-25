Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169 ($2.11).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
