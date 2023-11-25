Regis Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th (NYSE:RGS)

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:RGS opened at $0.36 on Friday. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 43.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

