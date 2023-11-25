Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

CBOE opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

