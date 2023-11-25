ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.88) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 445 ($5.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 738.75 ($9.24).
ASOS Trading Down 0.7 %
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
