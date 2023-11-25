Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCH
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($160,106.59). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.