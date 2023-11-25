Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Insider Activity

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,181 ($27.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,158.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,283.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,416.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($160,106.59). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 377 shares of company stock valued at $812,412. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

