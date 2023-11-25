Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

