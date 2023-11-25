Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.57.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
